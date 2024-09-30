Vince Whaley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley looks for a better result in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he finished 28th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Whaley's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 28th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Whaley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|9/29/2022
|61
|70-69-74-71
|-4
|9/30/2021
|65
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|10/1/2020
|64
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|9/19/2019
|45
|69-71-70-72
|-6
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whaley has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.647 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 59th, while his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.348, while he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.43%.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|303.6
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.43%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.56
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.65%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.51%
|13.10%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times (50%).
- Currently, Whaley sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.640 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182 (he finished 57th in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.712, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.647
|-2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.348
|-1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.233
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.197
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.565
|-1.225
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.