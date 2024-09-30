PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley looks for a better result in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he finished 28th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Whaley's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 28th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Whaley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20232868-70-70-70-10
    9/29/20226170-69-74-71-4
    9/30/20216568-71-73-71-5
    10/1/20206471-70-73-76+2
    9/19/20194569-71-70-72-6

    Whaley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Whaley has an average finish of 60th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Whaley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.647 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 59th, while his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.348, while he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.43%.
    • On the greens, Whaley's 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59303.6309.2
    Greens in Regulation %14963.43%65.48%
    Putts Per Round3728.5628.2
    Par Breakers6524.65%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.51%13.10%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times (50%).
    • Currently, Whaley sits 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 285 points.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.640 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.182 (he finished 57th in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.712, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.647-2.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.348-1.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2331.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1970.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.565-1.225

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-67+3--
    January 18-21The American Express3467-68-66-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-66-70-70-1328
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.