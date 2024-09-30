Adam Schenk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.904 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 59th in that event.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.