Adam Schenk betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk seeks a better result in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship having failed to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson in 2022.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Schenk has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Schenk's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|10/1/2020
|32
|69-71-70-70
|-8
|9/19/2019
|36
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|10/25/2018
|7
|70-68-70-67
|-13
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Schenk has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -1.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -2.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (46th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 157th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.482, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.77%.
- On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 22.30% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|301.0
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.77%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.91
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.30%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.20%
|14.81%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has participated in 26 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- With 583 points, Schenk currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.904 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.246
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.482
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.083
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.014
|-1.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.304
|-2.460
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
