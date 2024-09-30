Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, Pierceson Coody carded a 58th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship trying for better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.087 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 1.731 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 18th, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 145th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.371, while he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 25.18% of the time (52nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|310.4
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.56%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.82
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.18%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.43%
|11.94%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Coody, who has 308 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879 (he finished 63rd in that event).
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.009
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.371
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.199
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.515
|2.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.064
|1.731
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.