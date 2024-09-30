PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Procore Championship, Pierceson Coody carded a 58th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Coody's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Coody has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.087 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 1.731 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 18th, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 145th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.371, while he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
    • On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 25.18% of the time (52nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18310.4312.4
    Greens in Regulation %5767.56%68.61%
    Putts Per Round7028.8228.3
    Par Breakers5225.18%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.43%11.94%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • Coody, who has 308 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879 (he finished 63rd in that event).
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0090.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.371-1.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.1990.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5152.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0641.731

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.