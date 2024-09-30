Pierceson Coody betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.879 (he finished 63rd in that event).

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.