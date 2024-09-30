PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Rickie Fowler hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 71st-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Fowler is playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 2.444 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.301 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 110th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110297.7297.6
    Greens in Regulation %15563.08%65.28%
    Putts Per Round7428.8929.3
    Par Breakers16320.60%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.58%18.40%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has played 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
    • As of now, Fowler has accumulated 374 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045. He finished 31st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.143, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 20th in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.301-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.296-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.050-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0432.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.689-0.322

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.