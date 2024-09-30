Rickie Fowler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.143, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.