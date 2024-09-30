Rickie Fowler betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Rickie Fowler hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 71st-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Fowler is playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 2.444 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.301 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 110th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.296.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|297.7
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|63.08%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.60%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.58%
|18.40%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has played 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
- As of now, Fowler has accumulated 374 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.143, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 20th.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 20th in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.301
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.296
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.050
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.043
|2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.689
|-0.322
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.