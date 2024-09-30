Tyson Alexander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander tries for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship having failed to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Alexander has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Alexander last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Alexander's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|9/29/2022
|MC
|78-74
|+8
Alexander's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Alexander is averaging -1.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.026 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.660 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.515.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|302.8
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|62.12%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.53%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.37%
|21.11%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Alexander has compiled 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.596 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.238 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.660
|-2.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.515
|-2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.078
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.310
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.788
|-6.026
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
