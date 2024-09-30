PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander tries for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship having failed to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Alexander has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Alexander last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Alexander's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC69-72-3
    9/29/2022MC78-74+8

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Alexander has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Alexander is averaging -1.162 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.026 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.660 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.515.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66302.8312.5
    Greens in Regulation %16362.12%62.78%
    Putts Per Round5728.7329.4
    Par Breakers13322.53%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.37%21.11%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Alexander has compiled 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.596 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.238 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.660-2.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.515-2.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.078-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.310-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.788-6.026

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.