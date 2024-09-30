Tyson Alexander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.596 mark ranked 19th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.238 mark ranked in the field.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).