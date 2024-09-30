PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Duncan has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Duncan last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Duncan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20231669-68-71-68-12
    9/29/2022MC74-76+6
    9/30/20211468-68-69-66-17
    9/19/2019MC71-71-2
    10/25/2018MC75-73+4

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Duncan finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Duncan finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -0.930 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -2.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 126th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.521.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.73 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126295.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %5967.52%71.76%
    Putts Per Round15529.7330.3
    Par Breakers16819.76%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.68%12.96%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan, who has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Duncan sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2320.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.521-2.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.001-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.346-0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.636-2.727

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.