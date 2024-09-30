Tyler Duncan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Duncan has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- Duncan last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Duncan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|9/30/2021
|14
|68-68-69-66
|-17
|9/19/2019
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|10/25/2018
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Duncan finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -0.930 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -2.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 126th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.521.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.73 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|295.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|67.52%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.73
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|168
|19.76%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.68%
|12.96%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan, who has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Duncan sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.232
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.521
|-2.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.001
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.346
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.636
|-2.727
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.