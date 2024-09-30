Tyler Duncan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 30th in the field.