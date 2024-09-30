Troy Merritt betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.899, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.