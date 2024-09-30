2H AGO
Troy Merritt betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Troy Merritt looks for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he placed ninth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Merritt at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Merritt has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- In 2023, Merritt finished ninth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Merritt's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|10/1/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+1
Merritt's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Merritt has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Merritt hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.240 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -2.041 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.185 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.230 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|292.7
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|65.65%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.78
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.09%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.28%
|16.67%
Merritt's best finishes
- Although Merritt has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times (45.5%).
- Currently, Merritt ranks 142nd in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.185 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.899, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.185
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.230
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.040
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.151
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.066
|-2.041
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
