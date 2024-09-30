Trey Mullinax betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

Trey Mullinax has averaged 319.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mullinax is averaging -1.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.