Trey Mullinax betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
At the Procore Championship, Trey Mullinax struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mullinax has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Mullinax's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|9/29/2022
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|9/30/2021
|4
|70-66-64-68
|-20
|10/25/2018
|MC
|72-72
|E
Mullinax's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Trey Mullinax has averaged 319.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax is averaging -1.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mullinax is averaging -1.576 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.8
|319.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|63.54%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|16.35%
|11.81%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 291 points last season, Mullinax ranked 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.032
|1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.132
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.328
|-1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.537
|-1.576
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.