Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander is averaging -2.567 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.