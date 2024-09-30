Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Henrik Norlander of Sweden tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 07, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 61st-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Norlander has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 17-under.
- In 2023, Norlander finished second (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Norlander's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|9/29/2022
|24
|71-69-68-71
|-9
|9/30/2021
|4
|68-66-70-64
|-20
|10/1/2020
|4
|69-70-69-65
|-15
|9/19/2019
|MC
|74-74
|+4
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -2.567 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 1.915 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039, which ranks 108th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 15th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.498, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.71%.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|293.2
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.71%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.23%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.25%
|11.42%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Norlander ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.602. In that event, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 5.159 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
- Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.039
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.498
|2.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.038
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.305
|-2.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.192
|1.915
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
