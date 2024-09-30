PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CRANS-MONTANA, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Henrik Norlander of Sweden tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the Omega European Masters 2024 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 07, 2024 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 61st-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Norlander has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In 2023, Norlander finished second (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Norlander's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023265-67-68-70-22
    9/29/20222471-69-68-71-9
    9/30/2021468-66-70-64-20
    10/1/2020469-70-69-65-15
    9/19/2019MC74-74+4

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging -2.567 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 1.915 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039, which ranks 108th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 15th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.498, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.71%.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142293.2296.7
    Greens in Regulation %770.71%75.31%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.9
    Par Breakers11223.23%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance712.25%11.42%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander, who has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Norlander ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.602. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 5.159 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
    • Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0390.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4982.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0381.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.305-2.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1921.915

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.