Trace Crowe betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, seeking better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Crowe's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging 0.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging 2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe has a -0.049 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 26.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|299.5
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.37%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.38
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.12%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.84%
|11.11%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Crowe has compiled 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.555 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.008
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.049
|2.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.008
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.186
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.122
|2.429
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-67-69-67
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.