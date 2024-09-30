Trace Crowe betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187 (he finished 32nd in that event).

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.555 mark ranked in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.