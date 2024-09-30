PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters play in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, seeking better results Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is Crowe's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Trace Crowe has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging 0.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging 2.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008 this season, which ranks 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe has a -0.049 average that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 26.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92299.5298.9
    Greens in Regulation %11065.37%72.57%
    Putts Per Round2528.3828.7
    Par Breakers2926.12%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.84%11.11%

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Crowe has compiled 235 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701. He finished 24th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.555 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.008-0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0492.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.0080.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1860.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1222.429

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4470-64-67-72-1112
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    July 25-283M Open2468-72-68-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-67-69-67-1280
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.