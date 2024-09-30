Tom Whitney betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 47th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Whitney finished 47th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -1.829 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -0.909 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season, which ranks 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney owns a 0.260 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 30.06, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|296.1
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|68.44%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|30.06
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.78%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.44%
|11.57%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 35%.
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.929.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.134, which ranked 41st in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.091
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.260
|1.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.458
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.656
|-1.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.763
|-0.909
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.