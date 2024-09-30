Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.812 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.