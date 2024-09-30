PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 66th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Moore has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Moore last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, finishing 24th with a score of 9-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Moore's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/20222471-70-69-69-9
    9/30/20211767-71-66-68-16

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging 0.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 49th, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.264. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.29%.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 21.33% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49305.3314.1
    Greens in Regulation %11565.29%63.54%
    Putts Per Round5928.7528.5
    Par Breakers15321.33%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.33%15.97%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
    • Moore, who has 803 points, currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.812 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.152-0.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.264-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.044-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0760.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.008-1.428

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.