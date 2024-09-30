Taylor Moore betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 66th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Moore has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 8-under.
- Moore last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, finishing 24th with a score of 9-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Moore's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|24
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|9/30/2021
|17
|67-71-66-68
|-16
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging 0.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 49th, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.264. Additionally, he ranks 115th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.29%.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 59th. He has broken par 21.33% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|305.3
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|65.29%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.33%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.33%
|15.97%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Moore, who has 803 points, currently ranks 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.812 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.152
|-0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.264
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.044
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.076
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.008
|-1.428
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.