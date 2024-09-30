PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Montgomery has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished ninth, posting a score of 12-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022972-68-67-69-12

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Montgomery has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Montgomery is averaging -6.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.3281.3
    Greens in Regulation %-60.03%49.57%
    Putts Per Round-27.7328.8
    Par Breakers-25.47%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.04%17.95%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's best finishes

    • Montgomery is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---6.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.644

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Montgomery's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D81+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D80+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4465-68-77-70-810
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7466-71-72-74+33
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-80+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.