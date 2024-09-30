Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.

Taylor Montgomery has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting.