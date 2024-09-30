Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Montgomery has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished ninth, posting a score of 12-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|9
|72-68-67-69
|-12
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Montgomery has averaged 281.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 1.169 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Montgomery is averaging -6.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.3
|281.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.03%
|49.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.73
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.47%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.04%
|17.95%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-6.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.644
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.