Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Stephan Jaeger finished 25th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Jaeger's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Jaeger's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|9/29/2022
|30
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9/30/2021
|26
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
|10/25/2018
|14
|72-70-67-67
|-12
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Jaeger has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -3.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.284 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.083.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 117th on TOUR this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 68th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|308.8
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.73%
|45.49%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.20%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.26%
|17.36%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 23 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
- With 1207 points, Jaeger currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.284
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.083
|-2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.189
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.119
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.271
|-3.297
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
