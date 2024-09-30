PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Stephan Jaeger finished 25th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Jaeger's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20232571-68-72-66-11
    9/29/20223069-68-72-71-8
    9/30/20212668-66-69-70-15
    9/19/2019MC72-72E
    10/25/20181472-70-67-67-12

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Jaeger has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Jaeger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -3.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.284 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.083.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 117th on TOUR this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 68th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27308.8306.9
    Greens in Regulation %12564.73%45.49%
    Putts Per Round6828.8129.8
    Par Breakers5025.20%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.26%17.36%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 23 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times (69.6%).
    • With 1207 points, Jaeger currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.521 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.284-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.083-2.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.189-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.119-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.271-3.297

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.