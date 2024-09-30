Seamus Power betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Seamus Power posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Power's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 8-under, over his last six appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In 2022, Power finished 30th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Power's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|30
|71-71-67-71
|-8
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|9/19/2019
|MC
|65-79
|E
|10/25/2018
|19
|71-68-70-68
|-11
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Power has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Seamus Power has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 1.525 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 4.426 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a 0.186 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 67.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power's -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 28.95 putts per round (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|298.7
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.10%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.95
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.85%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.91%
|9.72%
Power's best finishes
- Power has participated in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times (77.3%).
- Currently, Power sits 67th in the FedExCup standings with 703 points.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that event.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.903). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.043
|2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.186
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.027
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.063
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.193
|4.426
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.