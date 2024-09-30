Seamus Power betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that event.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.903). That ranked eighth in the field.