Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five events, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Gutschewski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gutschewski has an average of -1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.