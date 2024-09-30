PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 08: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Scott Gutschewski missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Gutschewski has played the Sanderson Farms Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 4-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Gutschewski's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/30/2021MC72-68-4

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Gutschewski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski is averaging -3.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7301.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.81%67.46%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.4
    Par Breakers-19.91%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.90%13.49%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.314

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-74E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6168-68-66-74-84
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-71+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.