Scott Gutschewski betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - AUGUST 08: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse at The Club at Indian Creek on August 08, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Scott Gutschewski missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Gutschewski has played the Sanderson Farms Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 4-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Gutschewski's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-68
|-4
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gutschewski has an average finish of 26th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Gutschewski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has an average of -1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski is averaging -3.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.81%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.91%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.314
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|68-68-66-74
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
