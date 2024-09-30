Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Samuel Stevens hits the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 37th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stevens has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 67th.
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Stevens' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/29/2022
|67
|73-68-73-71
|-3
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.855 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.294 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 26.20% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|307.1
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.84%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.89
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.20%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.84%
|11.42%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- With 436 points, Stevens currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.342
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.294
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.138
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.282
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.468
|0.855
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.