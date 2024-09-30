Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.