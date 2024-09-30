PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens hits the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 37th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stevens has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 67th.
    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Stevens' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC71-73E
    9/29/20226773-68-73-71-3

    Stevens' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.855 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.294 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 26.20% of the time (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37307.1307.8
    Greens in Regulation %3168.84%71.91%
    Putts Per Round7428.8929.7
    Par Breakers2626.20%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.84%11.42%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • With 436 points, Stevens currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens delivered his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.512. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3420.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.294-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.138-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2820.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4680.855

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.