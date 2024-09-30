Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that event, he finished second.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.469 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762). That ranked third in the field.