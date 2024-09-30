Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Sami Valimaki enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 45th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Valimaki is playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki is averaging -0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 1.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.130. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Valimaki's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|298.3
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.74%
|46.43%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.12%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.01%
|15.08%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
- Currently, Valimaki has 418 points, ranking him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that event, he finished second.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.469 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762). That ranked third in the field.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.163
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.130
|1.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.136
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.007
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.150
|1.421
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.