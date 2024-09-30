PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sami Valimaki enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 45th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Valimaki is playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Valimaki is averaging -0.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging 1.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 (60th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.130. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105298.3296.4
    Greens in Regulation %10465.74%46.43%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.3
    Par Breakers5325.12%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance15217.01%15.08%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
    • Currently, Valimaki has 418 points, ranking him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that event, he finished second.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.469 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762). That ranked third in the field.
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.163-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1301.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1360.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.007-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1501.421

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.