Sam Ryder betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Sam Ryder of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Oct. 3-6, Sam Ryder will aim to build upon his last performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and finished 51st at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryder has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- Ryder last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Ryder's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|9/29/2022
|45
|71-70-71-70
|-6
|9/30/2021
|51
|70-67-74-68
|-9
|10/1/2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/19/2019
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.100 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.418 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.400. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
- On the greens, Ryder's -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|291.4
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.35%
|75.79%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.07
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.73%
|26.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.20%
|11.11%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder, who has participated in 22 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times (45.5%).
- With 282 points, Ryder currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 1.977. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.418
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.400
|1.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.187
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.002
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.206
|0.100
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.