Sam Ryder betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401. He finished 64th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder delivered his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 1.977. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).