S.H. Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.