2H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    S.H. Kim starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kim has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-67-4
    9/29/20221368-72-66-71-11

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -3.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.597. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.63%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 27.88 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.1310.0
    Greens in Regulation %16960.63%61.81%
    Putts Per Round627.8828.0
    Par Breakers5825.03%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.91%17.01%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times (65.4%).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.193-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.597-4.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2010.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5141.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.075-3.084

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.