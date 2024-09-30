S.H. Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
S.H. Kim starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kim has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|9/29/2022
|13
|68-72-66-71
|-11
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 310.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -3.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.597. Additionally, he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.63%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 27.88 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.1
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|60.63%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.88
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.03%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.91%
|17.01%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times (65.4%).
- Currently, Kim ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.193
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.597
|-4.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.201
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.514
|1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.075
|-3.084
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
