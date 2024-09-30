PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cameron Champ placed ninth in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .

    Latest odds for Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Champ has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Champ's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023967-69-65-71-16
    9/19/20192868-72-69-70-9
    10/25/2018165-70-64-68-21

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 1.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 1.289 in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (321.0 yards) ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -0.834 mark (168th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1321.0326.7
    Greens in Regulation %7267.05%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14529.4829.3
    Par Breakers10023.74%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.66%11.11%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 26.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Champ, who has 140 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 0.498 mark ranked 45th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.643.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9212.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.834-2.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.608-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4211.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0991.289

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

