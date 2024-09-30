Cameron Champ betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Cameron Champ placed ninth in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Champ has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished ninth after posting a score of 16-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Champ's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|9/19/2019
|28
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|10/25/2018
|1
|65-70-64-68
|-21
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 1.883 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 1.289 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (321.0 yards) ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ has a -0.834 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Champ has registered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|321.0
|326.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.05%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.48
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.74%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.66%
|11.11%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 26.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Champ, who has 140 points, currently sits 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 0.498 mark ranked 45th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.643.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.925, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.921
|2.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.834
|-2.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.608
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.421
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.099
|1.289
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.