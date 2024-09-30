Ryan McCormick betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Ryan McCormick missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is McCormick's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five events, McCormick has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McCormick is averaging -1.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCormick is averaging -5.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.611 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 41st, while his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a -0.163 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 23.67% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|306.6
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.70%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.67%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.55%
|17.59%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
- Currently, McCormick sits 169th in the FedExCup standings with 124 points.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.242 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.611
|-1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.163
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.192
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.111
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.856
|-5.841
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
