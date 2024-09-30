PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Ryan McCormick missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • This is McCormick's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • In his last five events, McCormick has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McCormick is averaging -1.210 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McCormick is averaging -5.841 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCormick .

    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.611 this season (165th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 41st, while his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a -0.163 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCormick has delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 23.67% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41306.6306.6
    Greens in Regulation %10565.70%65.28%
    Putts Per Round10329.0430.1
    Par Breakers10323.67%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.55%17.59%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
    • Currently, McCormick sits 169th in the FedExCup standings with 124 points.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.242 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.611-1.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.163-1.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.192-1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.111-1.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.856-5.841

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.