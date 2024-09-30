Ryan McCormick betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.242 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.299 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.