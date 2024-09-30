Ryan Fox betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
At the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Fox struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Fox is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Fox's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -2.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.666 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.082, while he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.43%.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 22.85% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|308.4
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|64.43%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|121
|22.85%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.95%
|11.42%
Fox's best finishes
- Although Fox hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Fox has compiled 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.110 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.054
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.082
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.277
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.191
|-2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.050
|-0.666
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.