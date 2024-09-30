PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    At the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Fox struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Fox is competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Fox's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging -2.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.666 in his past five tournaments.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.082, while he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.43%.
    • On the greens, Fox's 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 22.85% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31308.4306.7
    Greens in Regulation %13564.43%52.78%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.2
    Par Breakers12122.85%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.95%11.42%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Although Fox hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Fox has compiled 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.678.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.110 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0540.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0822.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.277-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.191-2.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.050-0.666

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.