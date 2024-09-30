Ryan Fox betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 46th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fox is averaging -2.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.