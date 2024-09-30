Ryan Armour betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ryan Armour concluded the weekend at even-par, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 looking for a higher finish.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Armour has played the Sanderson Farms Championship eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Armour failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Armour's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|9/29/2022
|13
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|9/30/2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|10/1/2020
|46
|67-72-73-72
|-4
|9/19/2019
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|10/25/2018
|54
|70-73-71-71
|-3
Armour's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Armour has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Armour is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Armour has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Armour's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|283.6
|273.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.08%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.87%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|16.67%
Armour's best finishes
- Armour did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 32 tournaments).
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Armour put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 53rd with a score of 10-under (14 shots back of the winner).
- Armour collected 191 points last season, placing 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Armour's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.530
|-
Armour's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|73
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|69-70-74-75
|E
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.