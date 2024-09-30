PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Armour betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ryan Armour concluded the weekend at even-par, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Armour at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Armour has played the Sanderson Farms Championship eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Armour failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Armour's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC69-76+1
    9/29/20221371-68-69-69-11
    9/30/2021MC72-71-1
    10/1/20204667-72-73-72-4
    9/19/2019MC73-70-1
    10/25/20185470-73-71-71-3

    Armour's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Armour has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Armour has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Armour is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Armour has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Armour's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance186283.6273.8
    Greens in Regulation %4269.08%70.14%
    Putts Per Round16429.5229.5
    Par Breakers17019.87%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%16.67%

    Armour's best finishes

    • Armour did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 32 tournaments).
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Armour put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 53rd with a score of 10-under (14 shots back of the winner).
    • Armour collected 191 points last season, placing 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Armour's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.530-

    Armour's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-71+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7369-67-76-70-6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5366-71-69-68-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6769-70-74-75E2

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.