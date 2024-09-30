Roger Sloan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sloan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting.