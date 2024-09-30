Roger Sloan betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Roger Sloan placed 14th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, shooting a 17-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Sloan's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Sloan last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, finishing 14th with a score of 17-under.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Sloan's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|14
|66-67-68-70
|-17
|10/1/2020
|32
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|10/25/2018
|MC
|72-79
|+7
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sloan is averaging 1.633 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
- On the greens, Sloan has delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|290.7
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.56%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.33%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.67%
|9.88%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Sloan has 109 points, ranking him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where his 4.239 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Sloan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 5.180. In that event, he finished 61st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.722. In that event, he finished 40th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.298
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.091
|2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.300
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.139
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.232
|1.633
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.