Richard Hoey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Richard Hoey enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 37th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 315.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 4.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.590 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 19th, while his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey owns a 0.185 average that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.33, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|310.2
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.63%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.33
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.63%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.07%
|8.06%
Hoey's best finishes
- While Hoey hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
- Currently, Hoey sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.590
|1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.185
|1.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.177
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.307
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.291
|4.931
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
