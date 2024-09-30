Richard Hoey betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hoey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.545.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.