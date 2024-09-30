PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Raul Pereda betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the Procore Championship, Raul Pereda struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is seeking better results in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Pereda's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pereda has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pereda is averaging -4.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.1297.8
    Greens in Regulation %-54.63%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.3129.5
    Par Breakers-18.67%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.29%16.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut two times.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---4.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.626

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

