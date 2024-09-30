Raul Pereda betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pereda has an average of -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.