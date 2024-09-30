Rafael Campos betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Rafael Campos enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Campos has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 61st.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Campos' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/19/2019
|61
|72-67-76-71
|-2
Campos' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Campos has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.934 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.634 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.225 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.146, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|305.4
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.60%
|48.02%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.48
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|61
|24.88%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.39%
|13.89%
Campos' best finishes
- Although Campos hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 42.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 188 points, Campos currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.657), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.225
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.146
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.392
|-1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.074
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.544
|-1.634
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
