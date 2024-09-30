PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rafael Campos enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson after a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Campos has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 61st.
    • Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Campos' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/19/20196172-67-76-71-2

    Campos' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Campos has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Rafael Campos has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.934 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -1.634 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.225 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.146, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.60%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages 29.48 putts per round (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48305.4309.5
    Greens in Regulation %3668.60%48.02%
    Putts Per Round14529.4829.1
    Par Breakers6124.88%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.39%13.89%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Although Campos hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 42.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 188 points, Campos currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.657), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.225-1.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1460.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.392-1.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0740.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.544-1.634

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.