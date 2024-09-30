Rafael Campos betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.

Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 14th in the field at 3.200. In that event, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.657), which ranked sixth in the field.