Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Peter Malnati seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He placed 51st at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last eight trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Malnati has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, Malnati finished 51st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Malnati's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|9/29/2022
|45
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|9/30/2021
|51
|70-67-72-70
|-9
|10/1/2020
|2
|70-67-70-63
|-18
|9/19/2019
|45
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|10/25/2018
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 67th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -1.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.524 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.545 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 115th, while his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 138th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.284, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.45%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (44th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|297.1
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.45%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.56%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.35%
|15.48%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times (56.5%).
- With 794 points, Malnati currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.577 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.545
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.284
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.056
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.319
|-1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.454
|-3.524
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.