Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.577 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.