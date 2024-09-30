PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Peter Malnati seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He placed 51st at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last eight trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Malnati has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2023, Malnati finished 51st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Malnati's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20235166-71-70-74-7
    9/29/20224573-69-70-70-6
    9/30/20215170-67-72-70-9
    10/1/2020270-67-70-63-18
    9/19/20194570-70-70-72-6
    10/25/2018MC75-71+2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 67th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -1.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.524 in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.545 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 115th, while his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 138th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.284, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.45%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (44th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115297.1301.2
    Greens in Regulation %16861.45%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4428.6329.8
    Par Breakers13122.56%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.35%15.48%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times (56.5%).
    • With 794 points, Malnati currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.577 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 3.664. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.545-0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.284-1.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.056-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.319-1.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.454-3.524

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

