Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Patton Kizzire competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting 20-under to win the Procore Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Kizzire's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Kizzire missed the cut (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|9/30/2021
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|10/1/2020
|59
|72-69-78-68
|-1
|9/19/2019
|MC
|68-74
|-2
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 1.476 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.491, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.10%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.10%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.26
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|14
|26.93%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.80%
|11.90%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 241 points, Kizzire currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.957, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.039
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.491
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.001
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.197
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.256
|1.476
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
