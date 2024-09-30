Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.467.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.957, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.