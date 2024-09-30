Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.