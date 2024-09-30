PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Davis Riley hits the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Riley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Riley last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Riley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC71-73E
    9/29/20221966-71-70-71-10
    9/30/2021MC71-69-4
    10/1/2020MC71-74+1
    9/19/20193969-72-71-69-7

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of 1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.397 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.411.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66302.8306.8
    Greens in Regulation %13864.21%62.50%
    Putts Per Round5028.6728.3
    Par Breakers6224.86%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance11915.57%14.58%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
    • With 647 points, Riley currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.397-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.411-3.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0140.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2421.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.580-1.631

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.