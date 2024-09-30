Davis Riley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Davis Riley hits the links in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Riley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Riley last played at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Riley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/29/2022
|19
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|10/1/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|9/19/2019
|39
|69-72-71-69
|-7
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 47th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of 1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.397 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.411.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|302.8
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|64.21%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.67
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.86%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|15.57%
|14.58%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times (54.5%).
- With 647 points, Riley currently ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.397
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.411
|-3.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.014
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.242
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.580
|-1.631
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.