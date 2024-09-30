Philip Knowles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Knowles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Knowles has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Philip Knowles has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Knowles is averaging -3.682 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.