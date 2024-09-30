Philip Knowles betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Philip Knowles starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2022 at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Knowles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Knowles' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Knowles has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Philip Knowles has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles is averaging -3.682 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -2.576 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.5
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.33%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.48
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.11%
|18.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Knowles compiled 18 points last season, which placed him 229th in the FedExCup standings.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.576
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
