2H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Paul Barjon placed 39th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Barjon has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Barjon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/30/20213970-66-69-72-11

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -5.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Barjon .

    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.968, while he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.64%.
    • On the greens, Barjon has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.58% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13311.1317.3
    Greens in Regulation %15962.64%63.43%
    Putts Per Round15929.9030.0
    Par Breakers6924.58%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.75%16.67%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut four times (20%).
    • Currently, Barjon ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.141.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1681.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.968-3.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.919-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.315-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-2.035-5.441

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6768-68-75-73-42
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.