Paul Barjon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon placed 39th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2021, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Barjon has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 39th, posting a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Barjon's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/30/2021
|39
|70-66-69-72
|-11
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Barjon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -5.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.968, while he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.64%.
- On the greens, Barjon has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.58% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|311.1
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.64%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.90
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.58%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.75%
|16.67%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut four times (20%).
- Currently, Barjon ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings with 92 points.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808 (he finished 67th in that event).
- Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.141.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.168
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.968
|-3.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.919
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.315
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-2.035
|-5.441
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
