Paul Barjon betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808 (he finished 67th in that event).

Barjon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.727. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.141.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.607, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.