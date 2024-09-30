Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.