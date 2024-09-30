2H AGO
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Patrick Rodgers looks for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he took 54th shooting 5-under in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Rodgers last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of 5-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Rodgers' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|54
|73-69-68-73
|-5
|9/30/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|10/1/2020
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|9/19/2019
|61
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|10/25/2018
|14
|70-69-70-67
|-12
Rodgers' recent performances
- In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Rodgers has an average of 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers is averaging 2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.203. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 22.08% of the time (141st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|306.4
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.87%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.13
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.08%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.54%
|10.83%
Rodgers' best finishes
- While Rodgers hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- As of now, Rodgers has compiled 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.211
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.203
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.133
|0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.060
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.201
|2.662
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.