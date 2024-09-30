PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers looks for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he took 54th shooting 5-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Rodgers last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of 5-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/20225473-69-68-73-5
    9/30/2021MC71-69-4
    10/1/2020MC75-68-1
    9/19/20196169-72-72-73-2
    10/25/20181470-69-70-67-12

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rodgers has an average of 1.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers is averaging 2.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.203. Additionally, he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 22.08% of the time (141st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42306.4311.7
    Greens in Regulation %3068.87%70.56%
    Putts Per Round11429.1329.1
    Par Breakers14122.08%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.54%10.83%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • While Rodgers hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • As of now, Rodgers has compiled 952 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2110.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2030.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1330.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0601.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2012.662

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.