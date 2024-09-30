Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn is averaging 2.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.