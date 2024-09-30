Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 after a third-place finish in the Procore Championship in his last competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Fishburn's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Luke List finished with 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 15-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 2.352 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 5.775 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn sports a -0.109 average that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.2
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.34%
|80.21%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.83
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.54%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.73%
|10.07%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Fishburn has 384 points, ranking him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 4.366 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that event, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882), which ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.695
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.109
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.199
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.170
|2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.557
|5.775
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
