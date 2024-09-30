2H AGO
Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Echavarria missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|78-71
|+5
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Echavarria is averaging 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Echavarria .
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.046 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 130th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.210, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.75%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 123rd. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|294.4
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.75%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.78%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.97%
|14.24%
Echavarria's best finishes
- While Echavarria has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Echavarria has 367 points, placing him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.195 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.046
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.210
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.026
|1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.106
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.336
|0.675
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.