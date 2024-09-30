Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.195 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.