Nico Echavarria betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Nico Echavarria enters play Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Echavarria missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022MC78-71+5

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Echavarria has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Echavarria is averaging 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.046 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 130th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.210, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.75%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 123rd. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132294.4300.1
    Greens in Regulation %3368.75%54.51%
    Putts Per Round12329.2229.6
    Par Breakers627.78%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.97%14.24%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • While Echavarria has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Echavarria has 367 points, placing him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.195 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0460.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.210-0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0261.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.106-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.3360.675

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.