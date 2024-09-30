Nick Hardy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He took 35th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hardy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hardy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|9/29/2022
|5
|70-67-68-70
|-13
|9/30/2021
|26
|70-66-66-71
|-15
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
- Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -3.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 this season, which ranks 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.81%.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.93 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.51% of the time (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|303.2
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.81%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.93
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.51%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.33%
|13.89%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Hardy, who has 148 points, currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.230
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.188
|2.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.435
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.195
|-3.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.212
|-0.209
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
