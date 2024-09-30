PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He took 35th at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hardy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hardy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20233568-70-69-72-9
    9/29/2022570-67-68-70-13
    9/30/20212670-66-66-71-15

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
    • Hardy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -3.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 this season, which ranks 50th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.81%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 126th on TOUR this season, and his 29.93 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.51% of the time (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63303.2306.0
    Greens in Regulation %1769.81%75.93%
    Putts Per Round16029.9330.5
    Par Breakers10523.51%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.33%13.89%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Hardy, who has 148 points, currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2300.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1882.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.435-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.195-3.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.212-0.209

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.