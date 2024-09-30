Nick Hardy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.