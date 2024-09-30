Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his last tournament at the BMW Championship, Nick Dunlap carded a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship aiming for better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249 this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.129.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|307.8
|316.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.76%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.68
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.75%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.05%
|11.51%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- As of now, Dunlap has accumulated 701 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.435. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.969, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.249
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.129
|1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.141
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.020
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.240
|0.106
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
