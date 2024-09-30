Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that event, he finished 10th.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.435. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.969, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.