2H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the BMW Championship, Nick Dunlap carded a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 316.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249 this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.129.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34307.8316.0
    Greens in Regulation %14663.76%69.84%
    Putts Per Round5328.6829.2
    Par Breakers3625.75%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.05%11.51%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • As of now, Dunlap has accumulated 701 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.435. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.969, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.249-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1291.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.141-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.020-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2400.106

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.