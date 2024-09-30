Nate Lashley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his most recent competition, Nate Lashley missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lashley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Lashley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/29/2022
|61
|71-69-69-75
|-4
|9/30/2021
|17
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|10/1/2020
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|10/25/2018
|20
|69-70-70-69
|-10
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -1.380 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 150th, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.182 mark (67th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|291.3
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.00%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.02
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.56%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.78%
|13.10%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Lashley has 393 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.248
|-2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.182
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.158
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.127
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.220
|-1.380
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
