Nate Lashley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    In his most recent competition, Nate Lashley missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lashley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Lashley's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC70-72-2
    9/29/20226171-69-69-75-4
    9/30/20211770-66-68-68-16
    10/1/2020MC70-73-1
    10/25/20182069-70-70-69-10

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -1.380 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.248, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 150th, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a 0.182 mark (67th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150291.3288.2
    Greens in Regulation %7367.00%68.25%
    Putts Per Round9729.0229.0
    Par Breakers7324.56%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.78%13.10%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Lashley has 393 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 38th in the field at 1.175. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 7.644.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.248-2.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1820.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.158-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.127-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.220-1.380

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

