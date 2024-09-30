Nate Lashley betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 42nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Nate Lashley has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lashley is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.