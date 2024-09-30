Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.