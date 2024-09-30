Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his most recent competition at the Procore Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 50th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6 trying for better results.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.8
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.11%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.22%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.17%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.432
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
