Michael Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
At the Procore Championship, Michael Kim struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is trying for better results in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over Kim's last three trips to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2022, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/29/2022
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|10/1/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/19/2019
|W/D
|77
|+5
Kim's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.882 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.132 mark (80th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.6
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.40%
|70.20%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.80
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|18
|26.68%
|22.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.12%
|12.12%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Kim, who has 325 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.347
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.132
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.074
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.073
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.067
|-0.882
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
