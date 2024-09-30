Michael Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.