PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    At the Procore Championship, Michael Kim struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is trying for better results in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over Kim's last three trips to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2022, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List averaged 312.9 yards off the tee (10th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (seventh), and attempted 27.75 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/29/2022MC76-70+2
    10/1/2020MC70-72-2
    9/19/2019W/D77+5

    Kim's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.882 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.132 mark (80th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 26.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.6312.8
    Greens in Regulation %4068.40%70.20%
    Putts Per Round6728.8028.9
    Par Breakers1826.68%22.73%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.12%12.12%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim hasn't won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
    • Kim, who has 325 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.410 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.347-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.132-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0740.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.073-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.067-0.882

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.