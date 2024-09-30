McClure Meissner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
In his last competition, McClure Meissner missed the cut at the Procore Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Meissner is playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 3.814 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.375. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 109th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.9
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|68.06%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.10
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.39%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.54%
|11.11%
Meissner's best finishes
- Although Meissner has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Meissner ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.478 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.129
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.375
|2.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.211
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.041
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.673
|3.814
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.