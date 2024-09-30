McClure Meissner betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Meissner has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Meissner has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.