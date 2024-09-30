Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy placed 17th in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at The Country Club of Jackson .
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, McNealy has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- McNealy last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020, finishing 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
McNealy's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/1/2020
|17
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|9/19/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|10/25/2018
|MC
|75-70
|+1
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.638 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNealy is averaging 3.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.367 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.156.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.04 putts per round (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|303.8
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.83%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.04
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.47%
|13.19%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has played 22 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, McNealy has 808 points, ranking him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 41st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.367
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.156
|-0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.376
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.383
|1.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.970
|3.008
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.