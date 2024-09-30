Maverick McNealy betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.614 mark ranked sixth in the field.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 41st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 7.898 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.