PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Matti Schmid enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 58th-place finish at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Over Schmid's last two visits to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2023, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Schmid's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC73-69-2
    9/29/2022MC72-74+2

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.102 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.078.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 137th. He has broken par 26.48% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.1311.4
    Greens in Regulation %4568.24%55.86%
    Putts Per Round13729.3829.8
    Par Breakers2326.48%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.37%11.11%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Schmid sits 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1020.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0780.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.265-1.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.058-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1830.128

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.