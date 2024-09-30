Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.