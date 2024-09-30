2H AGO
Matti Schmid betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matti Schmid enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship from Oct. 3-6 after a 58th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Schmid at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over Schmid's last two visits to the the Sanderson Farms Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Luke List posted numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Schmid's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|9/29/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.102 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.078.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 137th. He has broken par 26.48% of the time (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.1
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.24%
|55.86%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.48%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.37%
|11.11%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Schmid sits 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 4.124 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.243, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.102
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.078
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.265
|-1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.058
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.183
|0.128
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
