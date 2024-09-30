Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matthew NeSmith shot 11-under and placed 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Jackson Oct. 3-6 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Sanderson Farms Championship, NeSmith has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- NeSmith finished 25th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Sanderson Farms Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
NeSmith's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|9/29/2022
|9
|72-69-71-64
|-12
|9/30/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|10/1/2020
|17
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|9/19/2019
|MC
|76-70
|+2
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.068, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 110th, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith has a -0.126 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, while he averages 30.02 putts per round (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|297.7
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.25%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|30.02
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.07%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.66%
|10.76%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, NeSmith has collected 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 7.686 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.068
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.126
|1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.163
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.211
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.432
|1.398
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.