Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 7.686 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.