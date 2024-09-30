Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.