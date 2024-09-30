Matt Kuchar betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Matt Kuchar hits the links Oct. 3-6 in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson following a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship his last time in competition.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- This is Kuchar's first time playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the past five years.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 5.635 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.226. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.94%.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|288.3
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.94%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.63
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.96%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.13%
|7.72%
Kuchar's best finishes
- While Kuchar has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Kuchar, who has 382 points, currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.221
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.226
|3.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.200
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.467
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.220
|5.635
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.