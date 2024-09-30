2H AGO
Martin Laird betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he placed 56th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Laird's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Laird's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|9/29/2022
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|9/30/2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|10/1/2020
|28
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|9/19/2019
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|10/25/2018
|7
|72-67-66-70
|-13
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Laird has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.453 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 157th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.441.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.4
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.88%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.90
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.76%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.68%
|13.89%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Laird has accumulated 196 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951. He missed the cut in that event.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943), which ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.453
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.441
|-3.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.330
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.269
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.295
|-3.571
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
