Martin Laird betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Betting Profile

    Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship after he placed 56th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Laird's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he finished 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Laird's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/20235668-68-72-74-6
    9/29/2022MC69-77+2
    9/30/2021MC69-71-4
    10/1/20202868-69-72-70-9
    9/19/2019MC72-76+4
    10/25/2018772-67-66-70-13

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Laird has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.453 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 157th, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.441.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 76th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.4291.8
    Greens in Regulation %7566.88%64.81%
    Putts Per Round7628.9029.1
    Par Breakers12622.76%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.68%13.89%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Laird has accumulated 196 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943), which ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.453-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.441-3.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3300.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2690.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.295-3.571

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.