Martin Laird betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Laird has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Laird has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.

Laird is averaging 0.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.