2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He took sixth at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hubbard's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023669-68-67-67-17
    9/29/2022567-69-65-74-13
    10/1/2020MC74-71+1
    9/19/2019MC74-72+2

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard is averaging -2.401 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -1.519 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.189 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages 28.71 putts per round (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.9297.3
    Greens in Regulation %8466.38%68.65%
    Putts Per Round5528.7129.6
    Par Breakers8024.46%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.36%14.29%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
    • Currently, Hubbard has 737 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0270.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.189-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0680.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.025-2.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.309-1.519

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.