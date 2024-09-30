Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. He took sixth at the par-72 The Country Club of Jackson in 2023.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hubbard has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 15-under.
- Hubbard last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 17-under.
- When Luke List won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in the field), 0.109 SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 SG: Putting (seventh).
- List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hubbard's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|9/29/2022
|5
|67-69-65-74
|-13
|10/1/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|9/19/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard is averaging -2.401 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -1.519 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.189 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages 28.71 putts per round (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.9
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.38%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.71
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.46%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.36%
|14.29%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
- Currently, Hubbard has 737 points, placing him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 11th in the field at 2.501. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.189
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.068
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.025
|-2.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.309
|-1.519
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
