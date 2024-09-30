Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Hubbard has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Hubbard is averaging -2.401 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.