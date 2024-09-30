PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fourth in the Procore Championship, shooting 13-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Hughes has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 15-under, and his average finish has been 21st.
    • Hughes last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Hughes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023MC70-70-4
    9/29/2022171-63-68-69-24
    9/30/20213572-66-68-70-12

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 3.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 4.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.286 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 109th, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.275 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.88 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109298.1299.6
    Greens in Regulation %16062.38%63.89%
    Putts Per Round627.8827.9
    Par Breakers14621.82%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.85%12.78%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • With 1026 points, Hughes currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.242 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.286-2.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.275-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4443.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6513.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5354.405

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.