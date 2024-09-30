Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.242 (he finished fourth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.