Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Mackenzie Hughes will play Oct. 3-6 in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fourth in the Procore Championship, shooting 13-under at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- Hughes has entered the Sanderson Farms Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 15-under, and his average finish has been 21st.
- Hughes last participated in the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, List posted an average driving distance of 312.9 (10th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 27.75 putts per round (16th).
Hughes' recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|9/29/2022
|1
|71-63-68-69
|-24
|9/30/2021
|35
|72-66-68-70
|-12
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 3.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 4.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.286 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 109th, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.275 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.88 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|298.1
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.38%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.88
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.82%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.85%
|12.78%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- With 1026 points, Hughes currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.242 (he finished fourth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.286
|-2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.275
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.444
|3.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.651
|3.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.535
|4.405
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
