2H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Luke List enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 23-under on the par-72 course at The Country Club of Jackson.

    Latest odds for List at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • List has played the Sanderson Farms Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 14-under.
    • List won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, with a score of 23-under.
    • Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    List's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/5/2023166-66-68-70-23
    9/29/20227369-72-75-70-2
    9/30/20211769-70-68-65-16
    10/1/2020MC70-72-2
    9/19/2019MC71-75+2

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, List finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • List has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, List has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • List is averaging -3.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.023 mark (106th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.9304.1
    Greens in Regulation %8266.47%65.74%
    Putts Per Round14729.5330.1
    Par Breakers11323.20%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.20%16.67%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, List has collected 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.534 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.023-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.023-1.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.345-1.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0750.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.466-3.145

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.