Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.534 mark ranked 13th in the field.

List posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.