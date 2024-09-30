Luke List betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Luke List enters the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Oct. 3-6, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 23-under on the par-72 course at The Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
- Course: The Country Club of Jackson
- Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Luke List
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- List has played the Sanderson Farms Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 14-under.
- List won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2023, with a score of 23-under.
- Luke List won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- List's average driving distance was 312.9 (10th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 27.75 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
List's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/5/2023
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|9/29/2022
|73
|69-72-75-70
|-2
|9/30/2021
|17
|69-70-68-65
|-16
|10/1/2020
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/19/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+2
List's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, List finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- List has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, List has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- List is averaging -3.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a -0.023 mark (106th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 23.20% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.47%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.53
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.20%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.20%
|16.67%
List's best finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, List has collected 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.534 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.023
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.023
|-1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.345
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.075
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.466
|-3.145
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
